Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What to hope for in January

What is there for us to hope for when it comes to Euphoria season 3 over the course of January? Obviously, we’re excited about the future — 2023 should be a very big year for the show!

The first thing that we really should note here is that production for the show should be kicking off at some point in the near future. That feels accurate based at least on most of the info we’ve seen so far. Zendaya and much of the cast had some other projects they were working on last year but moving forward, the HBO drama should become more of a priority again.

Now that we’ve said all of this, there’s no guarantee that filming will kick off this month — or that there will be any big news we get during January in general. We already are well-aware that this is one of the more secretive shows out there, and we don’t expect a lot of huge spoilers on the story really over the course of the next year.

Is it possible that we hear something during the Golden Globes? Zendaya is nominated, so if she chooses to walk the red carpet, there’s a chance we could at least get something. It won’t be a premiere date announcement, though — we’re not going to get anything on that front until at least the fall.

The most important thing to note

Based on most early indications we have seen, we’re probably not going to see season 3 premiere until we get around to early 2024. We’re obviously hoping for January, mostly so that the show can come out at roughly the same time that we saw with season 2. That time period worked out really well for the network in terms of ratings.

Do you think we are going to learn any substantial news on Euphoria season 3 over the course of 2023?

