Big Sky season 3 finale date: Episode count and early teases!

Are you curious about where things are going to go entering the Big Sky season 3 finale at ABC? If so, there’s a lot to get into here!

Before we go any further here, though, we should go ahead and point one thing out: You won’t be waiting long to see the saga of Deadly Trails conclude. There are only thirteen episodes this season, and the finale is currently set for Wednesday, January 18. Why the smaller batch of episodes? In one way, it is to help set the stage for some other shows including A Million Little Things. Also, this probably helped to ensure that there could be a story here that was tightly-composed with a beginning, middle, and end. We wouldn’t think of it, at least for now, as evidence that this is the final season. That is something that the network will figure out in due time.

To help set the stage for the finale now, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

“That Old Feeling” – With Denise and Emily’s lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Cassie uses her connections to pin down their possible location; and Sunny makes a fiery decision that will change her family forever, but will it all be enough to save the ones they love? Find out on the season finale of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In case you did not know…

We still have a couple of episodes to get to before we make it to the end of the road here! The next new episode is set for January 4, and there’s also going to be one on January 11. We certainly expect both of these stories to set the stage for the finale, and also show just how much danger Cassie, Jenny, and others are really in.

How do you think that Big Sky season 3 is going to wrap up?

Be sure to share some early predictions on the subject below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

