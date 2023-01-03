Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: When in the summer?

For those of you who have not heard already, we are going to be waiting until the summer to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 — and yes, it goes without saying that this is an extremely painful wait!

So why is there such a big hiatus? This is something we’ll get a little more into down the road, but the primary reason is tied to the series only having filmed through episode. They’re still a couple of months away from getting back to work! There is seemingly no real mechanism for episodes to air any earlier than this, so we’re just going to have to exercise some patience for the next little while.

Given the aforementioned fact that the final episodes still have to film, we tend to think that late June is the earliest we could see the show back and honesty, we think that then or early to mid-July makes the most sense. We don’t think that there is some extreme value in waiting too much later than that — after all, what do you really have to gain in making people that impatient? Also, airing in this window avoids competition from the NFL in September, and really a time period where it could almost dominate entirely. Think about it like this: Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, and most other TV heavyweights aren’t coming back to the air for some time. Yellowstone could really thrive here.

Of course, to go along with all of this, we’re still going to wonder about a season 6. Odds are, it won’t be coming in the near future, but we do at least hope that a renewal is announced before the second part of the season airs. We don’t think anyone out there wants to imagine that the end is just about here.

When do you most want to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 back on Paramount Network?

