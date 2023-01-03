The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: January predictions

What can we hope to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 3 this month? Premiere date news may be out of the question, but there is always a chance for something more.

The first order of business, at least for the time being, should just be pointing out the obvious: The folks over at HBO are likely to make us wait a little while longer for some other news. After all, they have no real reason not to! This is a show that is not in production yet and probably won’t be anytime soon. As a matter of fact, it would be a miracle if we saw season 3 at all this year!

So when it comes to this month in particular, the thing we are the most likely to conceivably get is some sort of news on the location, or at the very least when filming could start. There are already a few clues out there on the former. Mike White has said in some interviews already that Eastern religion could be a big part of the theme for the next chapter, which makes us think that we could be heading off to Asia. If this is already known behind the scenes, there is really no reason to keep that under wraps for some extended period of time. After all, what does anyone have to gain from hiding some of those details? The simple answer is “very little.”

Beyond this, unfortunately there probably won’t be much else to report for months. White may know who he’d like to have return for season 3 (see Portia, pictured above, as a suggestion), but HBO may wait to make a formal announcement until contracts are signed and deals are done. For the most part, that is just standard operating procedure.

When the dust settles, let’s just all collectively cross our fingers that season 3 is as good as the first two. If that turns out to be the case, we could be in for quite a gift!

