The Resident season 6 episode 12, 13 spoilers: The finale event

Next week on Fox you’re going to see The Resident season 6 episode 12 arrive … and it is not going to be airing on its own. It will be joined by episode 13, and the two installments together are going to make us an epic finale event.

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? To be specific, a lot. Over the course of these episodes, you’re going to see an enormous crisis potentially sink Chastain while Conrad has some huge decisions to make when it comes to the future. The personal and professional stakes are sky-high, and did we mention that is also the case for us as a viewer? Remember that we still don’t know if there is going to be a season 7, and we recognize fully that there’s a big chance at a cliffhanger at the end of the road here. Just remember the sort of show we’re dealing with here!

Without further ado, let’s get to sharing the official synopsis, if you haven’t had a chance to see it already:

The ER quickly fills up after a heavy storm causes a devastating helicopter crash. Conrad, Devon and the rest of the Chastain doctors rush to treat patients including the helicopter pilot, a barista, and Chastian’s least favorite person, Governor Mark Betz. Then, Conrad is pulled away from celebrating Gigi’s 6th birthday when Sammie comes into Chastian with a 104-degree fever, and Kit must call in a favor for treatment. Meanwhile, a heart arrives for Governor Betz’s transplant surgery in the all-new “All The Wiser” and “All Hands On Deck” season finale episodes of The Resident airing Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-612/3) (TV-14 L, V).

The dilemma with the writers here has to be big: If you give closure, then you allow fans to breathe a sigh of relief no matter what Fox decides for the future. However, a cliffhanger could put pressure on them to renew it. We don’t imagine that this is an easy thing for them to figure out, so we’re excited to learn a little bit more in the near future!

Related – Be sure to score other news on The Resident, including a larger look at the future!

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to The Resident season 6 episodes 12 and 13?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







