FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 10: An old case ties in?

Following what you see tonight, are you curious to learn a little bit more about FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 10 on CBS?

Well, first and foremost, let’s issue a reminder that there is going to be another installment next week! Thanks to the off-and-on schedule as of late from the network, we understand any confusion that may be out there. We do think that CBS wants to generate good ratings for itself in the winter; hence, them saving some episodes until this spot. Let’s just hope that the individual stories are thought provoking and different from what we tend to see — we certainly think that “False Flag” has some potential.

To get some more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“False Flag” – The team is thrown for a loop when they discover that the abductor of a disgraced state police detective is connected to someone from a recent case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We like the idea of this being somehow connected to a recent case, mostly because that does throw another level of drama into the mix. It excites us, and it’s pretty darn easy to be excited about this story as a whole! Our hope is just by the end of it, we understand more about how the present case is tied to the past, and also whether or not this is a situation that is fully resolved. There’s always a chance that another remnant or two could carry into the future here…

