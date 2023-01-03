FBI: International season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A basketball crisis

FBI: International season 2 episode 10 is going to be coming on CBS next week — isn’t it nice to know there isn’t another hiatus on the way?

This upcoming episode is going to be interesting, mostly because of what one of the focuses is going to be: An American basketball player who is a part of an overseas league. This always fascinates us — it’s a story about someone who went to another part of the globe in order to fulfill their dream. However, what happens when that dream becomes a nightmare? This is going to be an important mission for the Fly Team, and one that could have a number of big twists and turns along the way.

Below, you can check out the full season 2 episode 10 synopsis with other insight all about what’s coming:

“BHITW” – When an American basketball player for a Lithuanian team goes into cardiac arrest, the Fly Team investigates along with Zoey McKenna (Kelley Missal), the new agent appointed by Dandridge, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we imagine one of the big issues with this case being the relatively high-profile nature of it. You also do, of course, have someone new taking part in Zoey, as well. This could interfere on some level with the overall chemistry of the group, and is yet another thing that everyone has to take into account.

Hopefully, in the process of all of this we’ll have a chance to learn a little bit more about some of these agents. That’s always going to be the bread and butter of this franchise, no matter what show you are talking about here across the board.

