Andor season 2 premiere date: Expectations for 2023

Are we going to learn about an Andor season 2 premiere date in 2023? Given that production is underway on the next chapter of the series, it is understandable to have super-high hopes for whatever the future holds for Diego Luna and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, “high hopes” do not necessarily equate to us getting new episodes at any point in the near future. As a matter of fact, we’d consider it a huge surprise in the event we do learn something more about a specific start date. Just consider the timeline that has been already established here!

For those who are unaware at present, Andor season 2 production started in the fall and because of the 12-episode order (a pretty hefty amount for a streaming show), it’s going to take until fall just to even get these episodes done. After that, post-production is likely to take another year, as well. This means that late summer / early fall 2024 is the absolute earliest that you can expect the show back, and that does not bode well in terms of the sort of news we could get on the show this year.

If there is anything we’d say that you could expect here, it is a few teaser photos or maybe a little bit of casting news. Given all of the different venues that Disney has for their Star Wars properties, it is pretty impossible to think that they’ll just let the whole year go by and never announce anything more about the future. All things considered, that just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense! With that being said, it may be several months before they say anything else. For the immediate future The Mandalorian season 3 will be the priority and after that, it could shift to Ahsoka.

Remember that from the start, Andor was planned to be a two-season project. By the end of the upcoming batch of episodes, we could be set up right around the beginning of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

