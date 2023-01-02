Wednesday season 2 premiere date: How renewal timing factors in

It goes without saying that we need news on a Wednesday season 2 renewal before we can strongly consider anything else. That much feels like a given. Of course, it’s also a given that the Netflix mega-hit is coming back! Through just about all of our articles in the immediate future, we are writing from the vantage point that the series is 100% coming back.

With this in mind, let’s talk about timing for a moment! Or, to be specific, how the timing of the renewal greatly impacts the show’s return. Even before more episodes are 100% confirmed, it is true that the studio in MGM can start to plan ahead. That means getting a writers’ room together and planning out some potential filming dates. Yet, it’s also really hard to get anything going full-steam ahead until that renewal comes out! You need to make sure that everything business-wise is properly taken care of so you can push forward.

At the moment, we tend to think the only way we could see the Jenna Ortega series back either late 2023/early 2024 is if we get a renewal over the next month — even then, a return date this year is probably unrealistic. If this process does go on for a few more months, it could push the show’s return back until later in 2024. This is why we think that Netflix and MGM are going to work together to get a deal done, even if MGM is ironically owned by one of Netflix’s rivals in Amazon. All parties have so much at stake financially and they should want this show back as soon as humanly possible.

One of the things we’re going to be curious about over the next month is simply this: Are there more viewers out there for the show to find and if so, does that amplify pressure further for a renewal? This show has a chance in season 2 to shatter more records — it may not get to Squid Game levels globally, but there’s a chance given everything we have seen from it so far.

