She-Hulk season 2 premiere date: Any 2023 expectations?

Is there any chance at all that a She-Hulk season 2 could premiere over the course of 2023? As we dive into the new year, this is a fun subject to discuss.

First and foremost, though, we have to start this piece off by noting what is official — or, in this case, what is not official at all. At the time of this writing, we have no clear indication as to whether or not the show is going to be coming back. The lack of an official renewal is certainly frustrating, but also not that much of a shock. As most of you probably know if you are reading this piece, Marvel doesn’t play by any traditional rules. They will bring a show back for more episodes whenever they want to bring a show back, and they don’t tend to rush this sort of decision along. Mostly, they have to figure out the right story and doing that here could be tricky after the super-meta season 1 finale.

Rest assured, though, that we do remain hopeful we will see Jen Walters again, and we do think a separate show makes a lot more sense than throwing her into something else with a totally different tone. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Disney+ decides … but regardless, you probably won’t see more She-Hulk episodes this year.

Let’s be overly optimistic here and assume that the show gets renewed this month. New episodes would still need to be written and filmed and after that, they would have to then be edited. The visual effects along extend the post-production time far longer than the average show.

In the end…

The best thing that you can hope for from this show in 2023 is to just get some more news on the future — and maybe a few first-look photos in the event it gets renewed.

