The Resident season 6 finale spoilers: First look at two-hour event!

The Resident season 6 is going to bring you a two-hour finale on Tuesday, January 10, and we already think we can say one thing with confidence: This is going to be epic. Over the course of this two-hour event, you are going to see a number of big, shocking twists and turns. There’s a helicopter crash, the Governor in danger, and some big personal stakes for Conrad Hawkins.

Also, we have to face the possibility that this could be both the end of the season and the end of the series. There is no season 7 renewal as of yet, and this is also the shortest season we’ve had in some time. Of course, we want to do our best to be hopeful here, but Fox can be a bit unpredictable these days! We just don’t want this show to end on a cliffhanger and knowing what we do about this show, there’s a good chance we’re going to have one at the end of the finale.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the newly-released synopses for the two hour finale:

The ER quickly fills up after a heavy storm causes a devastating helicopter crash. Conrad, Devon and the rest of the Chastain doctors rush to treat patients including the helicopter pilot, a barista, and Chastian’s least favorite person, Governor Mark Betz. Then, Conrad is pulled away from celebrating Gigi’s 6th birthday when Sammie comes into Chastian with a 104-degree fever, and Kit must call in a favor for treatment. Meanwhile, a heart arrives for Governor Betz’s transplant surgery in the all-new “All The Wiser” and “All Hands On Deck” season finale episodes of The Resident airing Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-612/3) (TV-14 L, V).

Of course, one of the things we’re the most curious about right now is where things are going to stand for Conrad and Billie. We tend to think that the two characters are moving into a romantic direction, but how can you say anything with 100% confidence for now? There’s always a chance at additional twists.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on tomorrow night’s The Resident now!

What do you think will happen over the course of the two-hour The Resident season 6 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







