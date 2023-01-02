Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Will John kill Jamie?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, all of a sudden the stakes are at an entirely different level.

For most of the past few episodes, Beth and Jamie’s relationship has descended more and more into an abyss. Now, we’re at a point where Beth wants to kill her brother, whereas Jamie wants to do the same thing in return. He realizes now that Beth is going to try and kill him, so he’s starting to wonder if now is the time for offense rather than defense. Basically, things are going to get very messy in this family moving forward.

So are we going to see a situation coming up where Beth kills Jamie? It’s easy to envision that on paper but, in reality, we tend to think it’s a little bit unlikely. Instead, there is a fairly good chance that we see John make the move against his own adopted son. He is the one who knows about the Train Station and has been willing to do whatever is necessary in order to ensure that the ranch is still standing at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, we would also go ahead and tell you that Jamie is probably going to pool whatever resources he can to take down his own family … or that’s at least what we think about him at the moment. One of the things that we’ve come to know about this character already is how easily impressionable he is. He’s got that real tendency to go whatever way the wind blows, and we don’t think that this is going to happen moving forward.

The hardest part of this whole debate is just going to be waiting to the other side. We know the show is coming back this summer but beyond that, things are very much up in the air.

What did you think about the overall events of Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 on Paramount Network?

