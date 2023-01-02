Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, back for 2023?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We know that the Freddie Highmore series has been off the air for a good while, and we are now in a new year. Does that mean great news when it comes to this show? Suffice it to say, this is something we want. Whether or not we get it, however, is an entirely different story.

Without further ado here, it feels like the right time to go ahead and share the bad news. Even though we are in the midst of the new year, the network is holding off on airing new episodes for the time being. The plan here is for the show to return when we get around to January 23. Why then? That’s also when you are going to see the premiere of The Bachelor and the network wants to pair one show up directly up with the other. That’s the best way to boost ratings!

So what is going to happen over the course of the next new episode? Based on the events of the last one, we’ve got a pretty good sense of it already. One of the big cornerstones is going to be what happens with Lea. The character learned that she was pregnant, so what’s going to come after the fact? That’s the real mystery we will see progress from here, and it is hard to say there is a clear answer right now. We know there is a procedure that could help her odds of delivering the child, but there’s a lot of understandable fear present here. Just remember what happened in the past.

For Shaun and Lea, they’ll have to communicate and be as strong of a unit as possible. It’s not going to be easy and at times, it could be emotional. We just hope that the show’s return lives up to everything we saw in the first half.

