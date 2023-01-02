Heels season 2 premiere date: Expectations for 2023

Heels season 2 is coming at some point in 2023 — at this point, it’s most a matter of when. Also, when we’re going to learn more about it.

So what should the expectations be over the next several months for the Stephen Amell series? Let’s just say that there’s no better time but the present to get more into it!

First things first, we should point out that we are anticipating a premiere date at any given moment. The episodes are filmed and should be ready to air. For whatever reason, Starz is just playing coy when it comes to the finer details. It’s fair to say that it’s not coming this month but beyond that? Anything goes.

Over the next two months, we at the very least expect some sort of premiere date announce to come out there! Late winter or spring feels like a good window for the show and perhaps a month or so before the wrestling drama comes back, we’ll get a trailer with more as to what’s coming. We know that the DWL found a victory for itself at the end of season 1, but it also came at a personal loss for Jack and Ace Spade. Can their relationship be repaired? For the time being, that remains a great uncertainty, and it’s one of the things we’re most interested about when it comes to the next chapter of the story.

Will we get news on a season 3 this year?

Provided the show is renewed, we imagine that we’ll hear something within a few months of the season 2 finale. We want to be optimistic, but it’s hard without getting a full sense of the ratings. Beyond just that, we also recognize that Starz has been somewhat brutal when it comes to the cancellations lately — it’s pretty darn hard to know what they’re going to do at any given moment!

