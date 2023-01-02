Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: January projection

What should you expect to see in January when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 — or, what should you hear when it comes to news? No matter how you slice it, there is a good bit to get into at this time!

If you have seen some of our reports already on the Joseph Sikora series, then you know already about when we expect it to be back. We’re already preparing ourselves at this point to dive head-first into the show again when we get around to May or June. Given that production is already done, we have to imagine that the folks at Starz will want to reveal some more news on the future before too long. The real question here is rather simple: When that will be.

So is there any chance at all at this point that we learn a little something more in January? We wouldn’t rule anything out entirely, though at the same time, it does feel unlikely. Remember that Starz as a network tends to announce premiere dates a few months before the shows come out and at this point, we’re still more than a few months away. That means that we’re going to need patience for a little while longer.

If we aren’t getting a premiere date announcement for Force in January, is there anything we could be getting? It’s possible that we could learn a premiere month, or maybe see a photo or two for what lies ahead. We do think it would benefit the network to get the ball rolling on a few different things at this point, mostly because there hasn’t been much press at all for season 2 since it was renewed. There are a lot of fans of the franchise who don’t subscribe to Starz year-round, so there is a perfectly good reason to try and start engaging with them a little bit more.

