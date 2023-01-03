AGT: All-Stars premiere: Light Balance Kids get Golden Buzzer!

For every looking for some magic on the AGT: All-Stars premiere Monday night, we have it thanks to Light Balance Kids.

About midway through the show tonight, the electronic dance act officially got the first Golden Buzzer of the season, and courtesy of judge Howie Mandel. They were deserving of this on all fronts.

Performance – there is no denying that both Light Balance and Light Balance Kids are some of the best as this black-light technology that we’ve seen. There have been some other acts to do similar things over the years, but they’ve never reached the same exact heights with it in the end.

Story – This does matter, since all of us in entertainment want to support people we have an emotional connection to. These kids have spent the better part of the past several months in unspeakable turmoil thanks to the conflict in their own country. Some members of Light Balance had to come perform with the kids, who were not all able to be there due to circumstances. This is a chance to bring a little bit of joy in a time where there isn’t much for them back home, and they can represent something greater than themselves.

We know that there are some cynics out there and we get it, but these moments are really what the AGT franchise is all about. It does remain to be seen if the kids are going to be able to win the competition in the end, largely because we haven’t seen a good bit of the competition as of yet. Nonetheless, they’ve done a great job of coming out and setting the bar high; we are very much curious to see what some of the other Golden Buzzers are the rest of the show.

