AGT: All-Stars preview: Terry Fator returns with big performance

There are reasons aplenty to be excited for the AGT: All-Stars premiere on NBC Monday night, but shouldn’t Terry Fator be high on the list? We tend to think so.

After all, we are talking here about the most famous person in the history of the U.S. version of the show. He’s also by far the most successful, with multiple massive Las Vegas deals to his name. He’s really the person who introduced singing ventriloquism to the masses and he’s been working at this craft for decades.

So will he actually advance far on the show this season? That’s a little hard to figure out. No doubt, he is unbelievably impressive and incredibly unique; yet, the system for All-Stars is a little bit wonky when it comes to how acts advance. It is similar in that way to America’s Got Talent: The Champions if you remember that show. A collection of “superfans” from all over are responsible for voting on the people to advance, a consequence of the whole competition being pre-taped. It’s going to be hard to figure out what their rationale is going to be. Some may think that Terry is so successful that he doesn’t even need the show. Others, meanwhile, may be in total awe of him.

You can watch Fator’s new performance for this season over at the link here, and we feel like we can say that he’s a winner regardless of what happens here and not have it sound corny. He’s so uniquely talented and what he can do with multiple characters and impressions is next level. Also, we don’t want it to get lost that he’s a legitimately good singer! He is able to hit all of the notes of the songs, and that is not the easiest thing in the world to do.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to AGT: All Stars right away

What do you think about Terry Fator being a part of AGT: All-Stars?

Are you shocked that he even agreed to do this in the first place? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







