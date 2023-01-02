Loki season 2 premiere date: What to hope for in 2023

As we dive further into 2023, what is there to hope for when it comes to Loki season 2? On paper, there’s a lot to be excited for! Of course, at the end of the day we are at the mercy of Disney+ for a number of different things, including when the show is coming back.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand out what we know. First and foremost, season 2 is already done in production and has been for a while! Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast filmed these episodes in typical MCU secrecy, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some tie-ins to other parts of the universe sprinkled in here and there.

Come the spring, we’d say to start keeping your eyes open for some additional news. We don’t think that Disney+ is going to reveal anything too early, but they will absolutely want to get people interested in what lies ahead far before the premiere. Our sense, at least for now, is that you’ll be able to see the upcoming batch of episodes in the summer. Loki is not a show that has super-long seasons, so that does make the post-production process a little bit easier than it would be for something a little more exhaustive.

As we wait for more of this news to come out in the months ahead, there is one other notable question to think about: Is Loki season 2 going to be the final one? Regardless of viewership, the folks at Marvel tend to follow the beat of their own drum. There is no guarantee that they will bring the show back — if there’s a story that is absolutely worth telling, they will consider it. The same goes for some other MCU series that are currently in limbo, whether it be Moon Knight or She-Hulk. Both of them have been done for a long time and yet, we’re still waiting for a green light.

If you loved Loki season 1, we have a good feeling you’ll enjoy season 2. It looks to be every bit as big and twisted as what we had the first go-around.

