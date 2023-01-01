Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Our 2023 expectations

As we prepare to dive head-first into 2023, what is that going to mean when it comes to a Wednesday season 2 at Netflix? As you most likely expected, there is a lot of great stuff to get into here!

So where do we start? Well, with the base facts — this show continues to be one of the most successful in the history of the Netflix platform. However, it also still has not been officially renewed as of yet for another season. While we consider this to be a foregone conclusion, there is no guarantee as to when it will be revealed.

Our prediction? At some point over the next month or two, you’ll get confirmation on that — both the streaming service and studio MGM benefit from getting season 2 underway as soon as possible. Writers are already being considered, and our thinking is that at some point later this year, filming will get underway. That’s a sure thing for 2023. The same goes for getting a number of assorted teases, including potentially some new castings. While Wednesday season 1 had a great cast, we don’t foresee the producers just settling with the group they have and not trying to add to the ensemble.

During the year, we’re sure that we will get teases and some story details … but whether or not we actually see new episodes remains to be seen. While there’s a faint chance for something at the end of the year, don’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting until early 2024. The majority of Netflix shows at this point (at least the big-budget ones) tend to take more than a year between seasons; we don’t think the hiatus here is going to be as long with what we see for Stranger Things or The Witcher, but that’s mostly due to the fact that this show doesn’t have anywhere near as long of a post-production period.

Even if we don’t get new episodes of the Jenna Ortega series this year, let’s hope for at least a premiere date announcement; we could get a trailer, but that will depend on what the specific launch plans are. If we don’t see season 2 until February or March, we may not get that until January 2024.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Wednesday right now!

What do you think we’re going to learn when it comes to Wednesday season 2 over the course of 2023?

Is there anything in particular you’re hoping for? Share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







