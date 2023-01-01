Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Early 2023 expectations

What are we poised to learn when it comes to Emily in Paris season 4 over the course of 2023? We’re just over a week away from the launch of season 3, but that won’t stop us from taking a larger look at the future here!

The first order of business we should get to here is, of course, remind you that there is another batch of episodes coming! The Lily Collins series was actually renewed by Netflix for a season 3 and season 4 at the same time, which means that we can sit back and not have to worry about the future for a long time — isn’t that nice?

With this in mind, the biggest thing we have to wonder is whether or not the new season will premiere this year, largely because there is still so much that needs to be done! Filming for the new season has yet to kick off and once it’s here, it will take several months to get these stories in the metaphorical can. Luckily, Emily in Paris does have one of the shorter post-production windows out of anything out there and that should help to get it back on the streaming service a little bit sooner than some other shows.

For the time being, we’re cautiously optimistic that you will get a chance to see season 4 at some point over this calendar year (most likely December), and of course all sorts of other good stuff that comes along with that! Think in terms of teasers, trailers, photos, and everything else that the streaming service will use to hype this show up.

Is there a chance at a season 5 renewal this year?

We wouldn’t consider this a sure thing in the slightest, but absolutely it’s something that Netflix will consider. A lot of it will depend on the viewership for season 3, which can admittedly be a tricky thing to chart ahead of time. Netflix, after all, does not release these numbers publicly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Emily in Paris season 4 over the course of 2023?

