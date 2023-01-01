Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? 2023 news!

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you want to get some more news on what the future holds for the show in 2023, we’ve got you!

Unfortunately, what we don’t have for you here is any news on a new episode airing in a matter of hours. Tonight is the final week of an extended hiatus related to the series, and to make up for it, we can at least tell you that you’re about to get three installments in the span of just eight days! The run starts on January 8, before you get part three of the crossover on January 9 and then a new episode on January 15.

Want more news now? Then check out synopses for all three of these episodes below…

Season 14 episode 9, “Blood Bank” – When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they’re shocked to learn who owns the boat, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 8 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 14 episode 10, “A Long Time Coming” – Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Season 14 episode 11, “Best Seller” – When Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past, the NCIS team must find out who is after him, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we’re expecting something more throughout January / February; hopefully, there are some more details coming out about those episodes soon enough.

