The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: 2023 expectations

What is there to look out for when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 in 2023? Will this be a particularly big year for the show?

We know that sometimes, it can be hard to project what is going to be coming ten or twelve months into the future for a show … but is that going to stop us here? Not so much, since we tend to think that we’re gearing up for one of the most interesting years yet for this show / the franchise at large.

What is so fascinating about this year in so many ways is that we could have a lot of news, but not actually anything when it comes to new episodes. It is a total toss-up as to whether or not the final season airs this calendar year, largely due to the fact that production may not kick off for a while. Even once filming does conclude, these episodes will be need to be edited together and from there, Hulu needs a specific premiere date.

Even if we don’t get new episodes in 2023, we do think we’ll learn this year when the show is approximately coming back. To go along with that, we should see at least a teaser or something for the road ahead — and also get some casting updates along the way.

Then, there’s The Testaments

This is where things could get even more curious. Even while season 6 is underway, we do tend to think that some information will start to surface about the follow-up series. We tend to think that if you are Hulu, you want to at least get the ball rolling here and start to figure out what you want the long-term future to look like. If the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale airs in 2024, don’t be shocked if the sequel comes in 2025.

