Outlander season 7 premiere date: Our expectations for 2023

Now that we are officially in the midst of 2023, what can we expect when it comes to Outlander season 7 over on Starz? If there is a time to talk about the long-term future, this is clearly it.

First and foremost, let’s start things off by noting what we already know with certainty. There is going to be more of the show in this calendar year. That was confirmed already by Starz, with the question now being a simple matter of when we’ll end up seeing it. “Summer” is the main thing we’ve been told so far, but that is a pretty nebulous period of time. Our hope, at least for now, is that we end up getting a chance to hear a little bit more in the spring — we don’t think that Starz would wait until the last minute to share a full date here, mostly because they’ve never done that in the past.

At the very least, we’d say to expect eight episodes to air before we get too deep into the fall; there is no confirmation yet as to whether or not we’ll get all sixteen episodes at once, or in batches. Personally, we tend to think that the network will do the latter and divide it up, with season 1 being the big standard with that.

Leading up to the premiere, be prepared for a full trailer about a month / a month and a half beforehand. Once the show is on the air, we’re going to start watching out for season 8 news. We’d be shocked if all of 2023 passes without an indication on whether or not we’re entering the final season. There’s also a lot to think about here in terms of the prequel series Blood of My Blood — we tend to think that there is a LOT that will be announced there in the next year.

In general, we would say to keep your eyes peeled for what could very well be one of the biggest twelve months we’ve had for this franchise in a rather long time. Hopefully, there will be big reveals sprinkled in every single step of the way.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Outlander and the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes Outlander season 7 and beyond in 2023?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







