Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: Jefferson White, Jimmy returning?

Is Jefferson White returning to Yellowstone season 5 as Jimmy Hurdstrom? Let’s just say that entering episode 8, there’s a case to be made.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note the following: It’s been weird to not have the guy around for the first half of the season so far. Jimmy was such a valuable part of the Bunkhouse through the first four seasons, and he was also one of the more relatable characters in this world. He wasn’t someone who was magically great at being a cowboy and didn’t have the same life-long training; he had to work hard in order to find his place, but he’s now found it over at the 6666 Ranch.

While nothing is confirmed at the time of this writing, there is a pretty compelling reason to think that you will be seeing Jimmy tonight. Remember that several people from the Yellowstone are heading down towards Texas with the cattle following the events of episode 7. The 6666 Ranch is one of the few places that could conceivably maintain them for the time being, which would allow Jimmy to come into contact with old friends again. He is still a part of this show and down the road, he could be a part of his own spin-off!

Regardless of if you see Jimmy tonight or not, remember that there’s a chance you will see the character in his own spin-off before too long. While the 6666 series does not have much in the way of an official cast, we do recognize that it’s in active development and could be a way to keep this franchise going strong even when the main series is not on the air.

In the end, remember this if you love Yellowstone — there is a lot of good stuff coming, and some of it will include Jimmy. The events you see tonight are largely irrelevant.

What do you want to see whenever we get a chance to have Jimmy on Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

