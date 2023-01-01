Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that there’s a lot to be excited for when it comes to the future. After all, the next new episode is the last one before an extended hiatus!

Luckily, this is where we do have to come in here with some good news: There is a new episode of the show on the air tonight. “A Knife and No Coin” will run past an hour (no surprise there), and there is going to be a lot of shocking stuff that happens throughout. Just remember some of the cliffhangers that we’ve had a chance to see so far in this series; why would you think we’d be getting anything different here?

Before we go further here, let’s set the table courtesy of the full season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Jamie goes through with his plan. John has an ask for Monica, and lends support to an unexpected friend. The Yellowstone cowboys embark on a big change. A flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty.

Visually, the journey down south for cowboys will be the coolest part of the episode and it’s almost impossible to think otherwise. We wouldn’t be shocked if this also sets the stage for what we get eventually in a 6666 spin-off show, given that the cattle are most likely going to find themselves situated in Texas by the very end of all of this.

As for Jamie’s plan, that is what you should be worried about. We know that Sarah / Market Equities will do whatever they can in order to take down John and snatch the ranch away from him … even if it takes down Jamie in the process. The problem for Wes Bentley’s character is that he doesn’t see it, even if he really should given his history with some of these people.

