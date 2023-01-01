Where is the 2023 Rose Parade on NBC?

Are you ready for the 2023 Rose Parade? In terms of New Year’s Day traditions here in the United States, this is clearly one that stands out from the pack. However, this time around it’s a little bit different — it’s airing on Monday rather than on New Year’s Day itself.

Every year countless amount of flowers are used to create some of the most beautiful parade floats in sunny Southern California … or at least we hope it’s going to be sunny. The weather in Pasadena has been a little rainy as of late!

Anyway, NBC tends to be a premier destination for the annual event and that will be the case again this time around. The broadcast of the Rose Parade is officially going to kick off at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time or 11:00 a.m. on the East Coast. (Peacock will also have the event available for streaming.) Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer are going to serve as co-hosts, and you will have a chance to take in some fantastic sights over the course of the two-hour broadcast.

In general, you probably know what to expect from an event like this — yet, it never hurts to get official word! Check out the press release below to get a little bit more in the way of insight:

Headlining the annual event this year is former Arizona congresswoman and gun violence prevention advocate Gabby Giffords, who was recently announced by the Tournament of Roses as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Giffords’ heroic recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes this year’s optimistic theme, “Turning the Corner.”

Final preparations are underway as the nearly 1,000 white-glove volunteers devote more than 80,000 meticulous hours creating this year’s masterpiece floral floats, which will span up to 75-feet long and 35-feet high. The eye-popping floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. The parade begins with a B-2 Spirit flyover after which viewers will enjoy hundreds of energetic performers and 21 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and, of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Royal Court.

Hopefully, the Rose Parade will be a fantastic way for all of us to jump forward into an exciting 2023! We’re sending you our very best.

What do you most want to see from the 2023 Rose Parade, when it of course airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

