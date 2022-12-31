Hightown season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for 2023

What is there to hope for at present when it comes to Hightown season 3 in 2023? It’s probably not a shock we want more of the show and soon.

Of course, the news that we have to share in this piece is both good and bad. The good news is that we know that more of the Monica Raymund series is coming — after all, new episodes have already been filmed! The bad news, however, is that there’s no clear indication as to when Starz is going to premiere them. It’s fair to say that it probably won’t happen over the next couple of months, since we tend to think that the date would’ve been announced already. This is just one of those moments where we are truly at the mercy of the network. We’re confident that you will see the show next year, and most likely in the first half of it. Starz just has a little bit of a scheduling logjam. They’ve canceled a few shows recently that could clear it up moving forward, but that doesn’t stop us from being where we are right now.

Obviously, it goes without saying that in season 3, we want to see things get on track for Raymund’s lead character of Jackie. She went through so many ups and downs in season 2, whether it be with the job, her sobriety, or her new relationship with Leslie. We don’t know if anything will ever be fully stable, but we’d like to see her on a positive path where others really acknowledge her worth. Also, of course we want a high-stakes case around her that is full of various surprises and suspense.

So what about the future beyond season 3? If the show is going to be renewed for another batch of episodes, odds are you will also get news on that in 2023 … but it’s probably too early to speak on that. We have to see how the upcoming episodes perform first and foremost.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers that 2023 allows Hightown to become the bigger hit that it 100% deserves to be — and has for some time.

What are you the most hoping to see when it comes to Hightown season 3 in the new year?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

