Yellowjackets season 2: Our hopes entering 2023

As we inch ever closer to the start of 2023, what can we hope for when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime?

We suppose that the first thing that’s worth doing here is reminding you that for the ensemble drama, this is going to be a VERY good year. It has already been announced that new episodes are going to air starting on Friday, March 24, so you don’t have to sit around and worry about the premiere date. Showtime isn’t planning to break up the season (as far as we’re aware), so you should get a chance to see the whole saga play out before we get around to the summer.

If you are the impatient type and understandably so, rest assured that there will be some more content coming your way beforehand. We have a good feeling that the premium-cable network is going to dish out a few more updates here and there throughout the break, including more teasers in January and, more than likely, a trailer in February. That will help to cultivate more theories about the Antler Queen, who dies in the past, what Lottie and Van could be like in the present.

Other good news

Throughout 2023, you’re also going to get news about season 3! Showtime has already renewed the series, and we think that the goal with that is ensuring that things stay on a pretty solid timeline. We know that the network initially wanted season 2 to premiere in 2022, so they probably don’t want a number of delays down the road. Filming for season 3 could start as early as late summer, at least provided there’s a similar timeline to what we got this go-around.

Ultimately, let’s just cross our fingers for some episodes and stories that are thought-provoking, twisted, and help make the show an even bigger hit than it already is.

What are you hoping to see from Yellowjackets in general over the course of 2023?

