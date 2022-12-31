The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: 2023 expectations

As we dive head-first into 2023, what can we hope for when it comes to The White Lotus season 3? Can we make any big resolutions?

Obviously, the first thing we should really do here is make it clear how grateful we are for season 2. The bar was set really high for this season after what we got the first go-around, but we found it to be just as strong, if not even better at times, as what we had in Hawaii. Of course, now expectations are even higher — creator Mike White probably knows this and he’s off, somewhere, planning what could be an awesome continuation of this story!

So, for the time being, what can you expect this upcoming calendar year? We should go ahead and note that the odds of actually seeing new episodes are pretty low. As great as that would be, there just aren’t many pathways to where HBO is going to be able to cast a new season, get into production, and then have it wrapped and edited over the next twelve months. If it happens, we’ll consider it a miracle! While The White Lotus may not have as many episodes as most other shows, you’re basically creating a totally new series from scratch every time with one or two familiar faces still around.

Rather than expect season 3 to premiere in 2023, we’re just hoping that we learn 1) the setting 2) the cast and 3) who from season 1 or season 2 could be coming back. There is a chance that we could learn the premiere date close to the end of this coming year, and then have a couple of months heading into 2024 where we set the stage for the future. That feels realistic, and we’re not getting our hopes up for inevitable disappointment.

What can we expect moving into season 3?

For starters, rumor has it that we’ll be heading somewhere in Asia. Mike White has talked about exploring Eastern religion; plans can change, but that’s where things stand. Given that Tanya’s now dead, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see her assistant Portia return — we can’t imagine that Greg is going to get away with hiring Quentin and his crew to kill her. Where is the justice or the satisfaction in that?

Rest assured that 2023 could still be a good year for The White Lotus, even if we don’t see any more of the show itself. Here’s to hoping we get a few more great seasons in the future!

What are you the most excited to see from The White Lotus season 3 over the next year

Let us know in the comments!

