The Blacklist season 10: Our hopes for 2023

Based on all current indications, 2023 is going to be a great year for NBC’s The Blacklist — season 10 will premiere on February 26! You don’t have to worry about when new episodes are going to be premiering.

With that being said, we do think that there is a lot to still think about and project when it comes to the future of the series, and in this article, we’ll share some of what we’re hoping to get.

The season 10 plan – Is the season going to air into the summer? Is it going to be broken up in some weird way? There are reasons to wonder this based on the fact that this is a 22-episode season and yet, it’s premiering late in the 2022-23 season. Our fear is that NBC will air half in 2023 and the other half in 2024 in a similar timeslot on Sundays after the Super Bowl.

Is this the final season? – We want some answers before this long before we get around to the end of the season — mostly to put our mind at ease. Also, this show deserves a proper send-off and the writers should get ample time to prepare for one.

Some real promotion – Can we get more than just a generic promo for season 10? Is that too much to ask for? We don’t think so.

Some real answers – Of course,, it would be great to know Reddington’s identity or who is #2 on the Blacklist. We hope to have those before the series finale, no matter when that is! Even if we don’t get those in the near future, though, at least give us a sense of how James Spader’s character plans to move forward following answers on Liz’s death.

Real nostalgia – This is a part of what makes season 10 fun, as we’re going to see a number of familiar faces from the past turn up. We hope that there are a lot of cameos and notable guest stars as Wujing brings in past Blacklisters for an epic revenge tour.

What are you hoping to learn when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 moving into 2023?

