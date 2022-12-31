NCIS season 20: What to hope for in 2023

As we prepare ourselves for 2023, what does that mean in the context of NCIS season 20? How much awesome stuff is there to look forward to?

Let’s just start off this piece by noting the following: If you love the crime procedural, this could be a pretty fascinating time. This show could very soon become the third longest-running primetime scripted drama of all time, behind only Law & Order and its spin-off SVU. (It is currently tied with Gunsmoke, which also ran for twenty seasons.) This is an exciting feat and while a season 21 renewal is not confirmed, we have every reason in the world to expect it. This is, in our mind, one of the biggest things to be hyped-up about entering 2023.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

So what about beyond that? The obvious thing to look forward to is the three-part crossover event with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii. This never happened back when NCIS: New Orleans was on the air, so this is the first time three editions of this show have come together all at once. This should be fun! It’s possible that if all three shows get renewed we could see it again in late 2022 / early 2023, but that’s far from a guarantee. NCIS: LA could be in the final season and beyond just that, there’s a chance that the production challenges make it so that it’s difficult to stage another event like this.

In terms of NCIS itself, be prepared to spend the next few months getting to know even more about these agents you’ve come to know and love over the years. We know that there’s some great stuff planned for Jimmy and Jessica a.k.a. Knight in Shining Palmer in January, and we would imagine that every series regular will have at least one more big story this year. We’d love for there to be some sort of multi-part story before the season ends, or the return of a few familiar faces; unfortunately, nothing is confirmed on that as of yet.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates on NCIS as we get set for the crossover

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 20 as we get into the new year?

Share right away in the comments! Also, remember to come back around for some additional news right now. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







