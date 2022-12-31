The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: 2023 expectations

As we are bracing ourselves for 2023, what does that mean for The Wheel of Time season 2 at Prime Video? Odds are, we’re going to see the show return with new episodes in there, but what else could it mean for the franchise’s long-term future?

If there is one thing we can assure you of first and foremost here, it’s this: We don’t think we are that far away from a premiere date announcement. Our expectation is that within the next month or two we’ll know when the fantasy epic is coming back, and it will likely be at some point in the spring. Our thinking is that the streaming service will want to get through most of Carnival Row before putting The Wheel of Time on the air, but we’re also down for a surprise at some point in here.

Typically, what streaming services and networks do is announce a premiere date, and then share a full trailer a month or so after the fact. We’re not so sure that will happen here. Don’t be shocked if Prime Video actually shares a date and a trailer all at once, and then unleashes another trailer closer to episode 1 actually arriving.

So beyond just season 2, what else is there to prepare for in the new year? We would anticipate a flurry of news in regards to season 3! One of the reasons why the show was renewed so far in advance was to ensure that the production can move forward. All parties involved here know that there is a long filming and post-production period required for a show like this, and they are not trying to delude themselves into thinking that a lot of this can be done on the fly. There is a 0.0001% chance you’ll see season 3 arrive in 2023, but we should get a lot of news about it! Just like The Wheel of Time had a big convention presence in 2022, we anticipate that this will continue.

Also, there could be a chance we hear about the long-term future of the series in 2023. We know that there are plans behind the scenes for as many as eight seasons, but it’s going to be up to Amazon to figure out how many of them are ultimately ordered.

