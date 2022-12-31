Power Book II: Ghost season 3: What to expect in 2023

As we prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere in 2023, there is clearly a lot to look forward to! Season 2 ended with some key deaths (RIP Zeke), and also put characters like Brayden and Monet in fascinating positions.

We could sit here and say that this season is going to be the biggest one yet but let’s be honest: Every season is going to be the biggest one yet. If the show is doing things the right way, it is going to get increasingly intense and dramatic with each passing week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

The biggest thing to expect with the show in the new year is obviously new episodes, as we know already that it is set to premiere on March 17. The Friday premiere is a new wrinkle for the show, but this is also something that Starz is doing with a number of its programs at this point. It gives you a head start on the weekend. Unless there is some sort of huge gap in the middle of the season, prepare for this season of the Michael Rainey Jr. show to wrap when it comes to late May or early June.

Leading up to the premiere, you can also expect a few other things to emerge. Our hope is that in January, we’ll get a 20 or 30-second teaser that at least give us a few clues as to what is coming up next. Beyond just that, we anticipate a full trailer with even more good stuff to come around in February. Starz should do a solid job hyping up this season, as they’ve done that in the past with every single version of the Power franchise.

As for a season 4 renewal…

It’s as close to a sure thing as you’re going to get. Prepare for some sort of news to surface on that over the next several months; it should be out there well before the season 3 finale ends.

Related –Be sure to get some additional news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 right now

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 in 2023?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







