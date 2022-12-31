Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9: Why no new preview?

If you are looking for another preview for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9, make no mistake: We understand! Typically, we get promos and the like one week before the show’s big return on CBS.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that this time around, the Tom Selleck series has run into a little bit of bad luck. Rather than airing the customary repeat last night following Fire Country, the network chose instead to use that spot for Criminal Minds: Evolution, a move to give the series a little bit more sampling.

Also, let’s be honest here for a moment: If you are expecting good Blue Bloods promos in 2022 / 2023, you are bound for disappointment. The network barely gives away anything at this point, and we don’t have a lot of evidence that this is going to change in the near future. CBS has determined over the past couple of years that they are not altogether concerned about pushing upcoming episodes in a substantial way; they’ve realized that people are going to watch regardless. With that, they’ve shortened the promos and used that space for some other things.

What we can tell you here is that Friday’s episode “Nothing Sacred” is going to feature the return of Will Hochman as Joe Hill, and will also have a storyline tied in some ways to his late father Joe Reagan. There is a lot of fascinating character stuff coming throughout this hour, including opportunities to see some characters work together in atypical ways. Also, take comfort in knowing that this is not the only episode of the series airing in January, as there is at least one more coming on the thirteenth. (In general, we expect a lot throughout the month to take advantage of a good period in the ratings.)

Related – Go ahead and get some other news all about Blue Bloods right now!

Are you excited to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 arrive to CBS in just under a week?

Share in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates right now. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







