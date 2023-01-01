Dangerous Liaisons season 2: Why was it canceled at Starz?

With this weekend being the big season 1 finale, it feels like the perfect time to discuss Dangerous Liaisons season 2 — or, a lack thereof.

What happened with this show over the past few months is certainly atypical, and it has to be very much frustrating for people who have come to love it over the past couple of months. Originally, Starz greenlit the show for another season off of the strength of the idea, thinking that they could have a period drama to go alongside some of their other ones like Outlander or The Serpent Queen. Also, remember that period pieces are very-much in right now thanks to shows like The Great and Bridgerton.

However, for whatever reason this particular show just didn’t resonate in the way that Starz thought that it would. It failed to pull any substantial numbers for the network to stay committed to bringing it back. Over the past several weeks we have seen this network undergo a pretty thorough review of a lot of their properties, by and large in order to trim down costs and position themselves for a number of different things in the future. Dangerous Liaisons was not the only show canceled, as Step Up and Becoming Elizabeth each suffered a similar fate.

Is it always possible the show eventually lands somewhere else? In theory sure, but we honestly have a hard time foreseeing that happening. The numbers here just aren’t great enough to think that the show has a significant chance of landing elsewhere, and that’s without even noting that most networks are at this point more invested in their own stuff. There’s just not anywhere near as much value in picking up something you don’t have a significant ownership stake in already.

