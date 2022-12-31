Call the Midwife season 12 teaser: New arrivals in Poplar

The Call the Midwife season 12 premiere is just over 24 hours away — are you ready for what is coming up for the cast and crew?

The first thing that we should say now about the upcoming episode on BBC One is rather simple: There is a new arrival at Nonnatus House! What makes this one so notable in particular is that it doesn’t involve a baby. Instead, we’re talking here about Sister Veronica, whose arrival could shake up the show in some exciting ways!

Of course, we do think that her intentions will be good, mostly because we tend to think that about every single person who joins the Poplar community. However, she could have differing opinions from some of the other people who are around at Nonnatus. She comes from a different environment and due to this, she’s going to have her own unique way of doing things. That could cause issues.

Beyond just this, absolutely there are going to be stories ahead about babies and mothers trying to find ways to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Trixie has a chance to celebrate her future with Matthew, but nothing is going to be easy all of the time! There is still conflict that will come around here and there, and you can also prepare yourself for a big event that brings much of the community together after the events of last season. This sort of thing is often standard for the world of Call the Midwife, but there are higher stakes around it this time around! We’ll just have to see everyone really try to put their best foot forward.

