Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Is there any chance at all that we’re ending the year with an all-new episode?

There is no doubt in our mind, at least from our perspective, that a New Year’s Eve show would be all sorts of fun. Isn’t this the perfect party to ring in the new year watching? We’d honestly prefer this so much more than a lot of the specials that are actually out there on the night.

Unfortunately, this is not going to happen. There is no new episode tonight, largely because it would’ve required everyone to have to work right after Christmas. That’s not something that anyone in the world would want to do! The show had a nice run of new installments earlier in the month and now, everyone can recharge their batteries a little bit and prepare for what’s coming up next.

Of course, here is the real challenge that comes with that: We don’t have a clear indication as to when the show is going to be back, let alone who the next host is going to be. There are still some major questions that need to be answered and, of course, we’re excited to dive into all of those as we get into the new year. We tend to think that there should be at least one alumni hosting the series in the winter, mostly because of the fact that there can never be enough of them! Also, wouldn’t it be great to see Bill Hader back at some point? (That’s probably more likely to happen a little bit later in the season if he wants to promote Barry.)

Odds are, we’re going to see at least some sort of stretch of episodes in January / early February before another hiatus. One thing we’ve come to know about SNL over the years is that they do tend to air a lot of their episodes in batches.

