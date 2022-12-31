Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Could Shemar Moore appear?

We’re at the halfway point of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 and, of course, we’re sure that some great stuff is ahead. Does this include a potential return from Shemar Moore?

Let’s go ahead and make one thing clear: We love Derek Morgan. We’d love to see him back on the Paramount+ series as the iconic character. We know that he’s played some big roles over the years, but this is the one we’ll always remember Shemar for at the end of the day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

Here is where we do have to get to the bad news: At present, it doesn’t seem as though there are any plans to bring Shemar back into this world, though we have a feeling that the producers would jump at the opportunity, if given the chance.

The problem is that Evolution filmed at the same exact time as Moore’s other series in SWAT, and that produced what we’re sure was a scheduling conflict too great to overcome. It’s possible that there is some super-secret (and most likely brief) cameo that nobody knows is coming but honestly, we doubt it. We also tend to think that if this show is right now looking to deliver a blast from the past, it’s with either Spencer Reid or Matt Simmons, characters who were a part of the show until not that long ago.

In the end, who knows what the future holds? For the time being, we do think that there’s a reasonably good chance that we are going to see a season 2 of Evolution does the road. This does, of course, also raise the possibility that we’re going to see some familiar faces back at that point.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news now Criminal Minds: Evolution, including what else could be coming up next

Do you want to see Shemar Moore come back on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back, there are some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







