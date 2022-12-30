Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Any winter expectations?

As we’re getting closer and closer to the end of 2022, that does have us looking ahead when it a comes to a number of shows — Bridgerton included. This is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, so it is rather inevitable that we’d be spending some time contemplating over what the future will hold. Season 3 has been in production for a long time, so are we getting closer to learning a little something more about the future?

We do think that there’s a chance we’ll hear a little bit more about the future of this show over the next several months … the question just becomes what exactly that will be. Is a premiere date going to be among the upcoming announcements?

Well, let’s just say there’s no real reason to string all of this out: We’d be shocked if we learn a premiere date at any point before late spring / early summer. Beyond just the current state of production, there is also the Queen Charlotte spin-off that will be coming beforehand. That is going to be the top priority for Netflix for the foreseeable future, and we think there’s some legitimate concern that if they prioritize the flagship show right now, that could lead to not as many people being interested in the new one.

Ultimately, we tend to think that we’ll be seeing season 3 either in the late summer or early fall, as Netflix is going to want there to be some distance between it and Queen Charlotte — it’s better to keep subscribers around as long as you can! That means that when it comes to the winter, the only things we would say to expect are either some casting updates or the end of production. There is already a season 4 renewal, but we don’t expect it to be in production for at least a little while longer.

