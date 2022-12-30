Will The X Factor USA be revived over at NBC?

Is there a chance that a new version of The X Factor USA could actually come on the air in the near future? We can’t rule it out, at least based on the latest intel from none other than executive producer Simon Cowell.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Sun, the talent-show guru made it clear that there is a chance the singing competition could be revived at NBC, the network that he is currently in business with thanks to the America’s Got Talent franchise:

“I have a saying in life that’s ‘Always go where you’ve got the best invitation,’ and NBC has offered us to make the show here.”

While this does sound like a strong possibility, Vulture reports that there is no official deal yet to bring The X Factor back. The American version came out with a ton of publicity more than ten years ago on Fox, and initially got off to a great ratings start and the promise of a $5 million recording contract. However, it never quite became the sensation that some expected it to be, and eventually it was shelved after only a few seasons on the air. There is potential with bringing the series back, especially when you can argue that it’s produced a top-tier act like Fifth Harmony. Even if they are no longer together, its members are still putting out important music.

If the series does find its way back on the air, the biggest thing it needs to really find is a heart. For all of its production value and big-name judges, the competition felt a little soulless and lacked that personal touch that really worked with American Idol. It also never had the chemistry on the panel that we’ve seen with The Voice. We imagine that NBC’s interest would be doing something in the winter to work when The Voice is not on the air, so we’ll have to see what happens here.

Do you think there is any chance that The X Factor USA realistically happens at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







