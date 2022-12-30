Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The move for Starz

What should Starz do when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 down the road? Make no mistake that we want this show to be a huge success. As a matter of fact, we hope that it garners more attention than even season 1! There are some reasons to think that it can, whether it be the now-established set up of the world to the presence of executive producer Gary Lennon behind the scenes. Remember that this is a guy who knows a thing or two about the Tommy character, as he was one of the chief architects of him for many years on the original show.

In the past, we’ve noted that season 2 is (more than likely) going to be coming back this spring, following the conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost. More than likely, that means either late May or early June. What we want to get into next is connected to that, largely in how we’re going to discuss the best way for Starz to both announce the date and/or push the story.

So what should the top priority here be? Obviously, it starts with the Tommy Egan character, much as it should. Why would you want anyone else to be in the spotlight? Pushing the story as Tommy’s next big chapter is a great way to start, as could be the story of his family. We know about his half-brother now, and close to the end of season 1 we saw the return of Kate Egan to the show. This can all be pushed and developed further.

A focus on the greater Egan family will get people watching, but so will action! At the end of the day, one of the big selling points here has to be the story of revenge. Remember that for Tommy, the people he trusts the most are not necessarily blood relatives. Liliana was his legitimate partner in a lot of ways and losing her was a swift punch in the gut. We’d love to live in a world where her death could be undone, but it doesn’t seem like that’s possible. With that in mind, we firmly expect the story coming up to be about how he uncovers everything surrounding her death and from there, how he wants to plot his vengeance / his future.

