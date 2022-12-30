Outlander season 7 premiere date: The ideal schedule at Starz?

Outlander season 7 is coming to Starz at some point this summer — that’s something we know with confidence. The network announcing that gave us at least something more to anticipate, even if we do have a number of questions all around it.

Take, for starters, what the perfect schedule for the series is going to be. What can you expect to see here?

Of course, we know that the perfect schedule would be Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast coming back on Starz next week, but that’s more of an ideal. We already know what the network’s plans are for the next few months, and we also know that season 7 is not technically wrapped up as of yet. Meanwhile, we’re also assuming that we’re not going to get all sixteen episodes at once, given that this rarely happens with any cable network that has this many episodes to air. Just like with the first season, we’re expecting to get these in two separate batches.

So what could this look like for us as viewers? For now, the best situation could be getting the first half in June and the second half in January. That would minimize the wait time between the first and second half of the season and then by early 2024, hopefully we’d know something more about a possible season 8. We assume that come the end of 2023, the majority of this current season should be wrapped in post-production.

Of course, we recognize already that Starz could wait until spring 2024 or even later to air the second half of the season. A lot of that comes down to how much they’d like to minimize the break between season 7 and season 8. We could be waiting a long time to get the latter, provided that it is ordered at all. With that, they could easily draw out season 7 so that the Droughtlander doesn’t feel as long … but remember, they could have the Blood of My Blood prequel to help with that, as well.

