The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Impact of the end

As so many of you are most likely aware already, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be the final season over on Hulu. We’d love for it to be around a little bit longer, but then again, it kind of is in the form of The Testaments.

Of course, we know that there are a lot of people eager to know what’s going to happen when it comes to the story, and that is the part of this that is a little bit harder to predict. For the sake of this article, we’re going to talk about something that could be a tad more predictable: When the show is actually going to come out.

If you’ve read some of our pieces in the past, then you may know already that we’re going to be waiting a good while to learn a little bit more about the future. Elisabeth Moss has another project she’s working on soon, and that will inevitably push back the start of filming. That is, of course, going to impact the premiere date at Hulu, and it’s one of the reasons why we wouldn’t be shocked to learn that we are waiting until 2024 to see what’s coming up next.

What is another thing that wouldn’t shock us at all? Let’s just say that this is tied simply to the series ending, and just how long it could take The Testaments to get off the ground. We wouldn’t be shocked if Hulu takes their time to release season 6, knowing that it can often take time to develop, cast, and film what is effectively a brand-new series. Sure, we recognize that some cast members will carry over to the new show, but it is an entirely different story for a reason. Otherwise, it would just be labeled as season 7.

