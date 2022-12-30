Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 and the great mystery ahead

There is a lot to happen moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 on the Paramount Network this weekend but for the sake of this article, we’re also looking beyond that!

In particular, this feels like as good a time as any to dive further into what the long-term future could hold once we get to the cliffhanger and whatever chaos comes the way of the Dutton family. Remember that in episode 8, Jamie could threaten his father’s term as Governor, whereas the ranch itself continues to find itself in a pretty dire state thanks to the cattle being pushed down south.

We reported not that long ago that filming on the second part of the season (episode 9 through episode 14) has not even begun yet. Now, we have more confirmation on that. Speaking in an interview to TV Insider, here is what Piper Perabo (who plays Summer) had to say on the subject:

“There’s a lot coming. Things are on the move … I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back….”

So when is filming going to start back up? We wouldn’t be shocked if the cast is off until late winter. We know that Kevin Costner has been working on a separate project, and the production may wait until the other side of the winter, depending on how much that would impact what they are trying to do here. It’s abundantly clear at this point that we are going to have a long hiatus, so go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

