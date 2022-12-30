Slow Horses season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 2 finale at Apple TV+, can you expect a Slow Horses season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

There are so many different things worth getting into here, but let’s start with what we know at present: There will be another season coming! Technically, there are two more that have been ordered, and we tend to wonder if they will film back-to-back in a way that is fairly similar to what we saw with seasons 1 and 2. This just helps to better ensure that there’s a lot of story coming up that Apple TV+ can scale for a large window of time.

As for what you can expect to see here story-wise, we have at least an official logline courtesy of the aforementioned streaming service:

In season three of “Slow Horses,” Jackson Lamb’s disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

When will these episodes premiere?

Given that the renewal was announced here months ago, there is a chance that you will be able to see the season 3 premiere at some point in late 2023 — in other words, a time period similar to when we saw season 2. The more that a TV show can be an annual event, the better — this one in particular does benefit a lot from having relatively short seasons that can be turned around within a fairly decent window of time.

Let’s just hope that the latest batch of episodes continues to give you all of the good stuff that you had from the first two go-arounds — namely, a lot of spectacular spycraft and opportunities to see these characters tested.

