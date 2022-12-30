Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: New buzz?

We don’t think it is some huge secret that we will be waiting a while to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere on Starz. Just think about what is coming in terms of the schedule! We know that we’re getting Ghost in March, and early signs suggest that Force could be coming in spring / summer (though that has not been confirmed). The network DID mention recently that season 7 of Outlander is officially going to come out this summer.

So what does all of this mean when it comes to the future of the Power prequel series? Well, there are a couple of different scenarios at play.

Since we don’t want to think about the bad news all that long, let’s start off here by getting that out of the way. What if we don’t end up seeing Raising Kanan until we get around to either October or November? If Starz does not put it and Outlander on the air at the same time this is possible, especially if Outlander airs all 16 episodes currently ordered straight through with no breaks. We personally think they will split them up into two different batches.

Another scenario here is potentially that the network ends up giving you Raising Kanan in around the same spot that we got the second season, even if it and Outlander are on at roughly the same time. We could envision the shows overlapping a little bit and that not being some sort of huge issue. It really comes down to how desperate Starz is to space out some of their hits. Just go ahead and know this: Season 3 is going to be ready to air next summer, roughly in the same period of time. After all, filming first kicked off for the new season a good while ago!

