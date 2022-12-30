The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Is May most likely?

Is there a chance we could be waiting until May to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO? We know that for a lot of people, this is far from great or exciting news. We live in a world of instant gratification, and it has also been a rather long time already since the end of season 1. With that, it’s only inevitable that we would start to raise some of these questions in regards to the future.

Without further ado, let’s talk about something else that could be inevitable: That we are waiting until May to see the series back on the air. It goes without saying that in theory, we’d love to see the period drama back at some point before this. As for whether or not that is possible, though, that remains to be seen. There are a number of different things standing in the way!

The biggest factor, of course, is HBO’s own schedule. Given that Perry Mason is coming on the air in March, it is very well possible that the network will not want these two shows on at the same exact time. That could prompt them to let the Matthew Rhys drama conclude before even giving The Gilded Age a shot. We have to prepare for this in advance, even if it is a rather unpleasant thing to think about.

Also, just consider that there may be some word being done in order to perfect some of these episodes behind the scenes. Post-production can be a pretty long process for certain shows. Even if The Gilded Age does not have a lot of special effects, you do want to ensure that these episodes are perfect before the launch.

Just by virtue of us not getting a premiere date already, there’s a good chance that you will be waiting until spring to get too much more in the way of information. If the show was coming at some point in March, there’s a good chance we would have heard by now.

