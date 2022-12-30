Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 9, 10 news

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that the show’s been on hiatus as of late, but we are also on the other side of Christmas now. That has to be a positive thing as we look forward, right?

Well, this is where we do have to share the less-than-exciting news: The Max Thieriot drama is currently off the air still. This may be the final week of the hiatus, but it is a hiatus nonetheless. The plan here is for it to return come Friday, January 6.

So while you wait for the show to come back, do you want to get a few more details on what lies ahead? All you have to do is look below…

Season 1 episode 9, “No Good Deed” – An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 10, “Get Your Hopes Up” – A box truck crashes into the station, causing a power outage and triggering a dangerous fire. Meanwhile, Sharon and Bode’s ex-girlfriend, Cara (Sabina Gadecki), face multiple medical emergencies, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of these two episodes, we certainly hope that we get a sense of how Bode is doing. We recognize that the character’s life was put in a certain degree of danger after this past installment, but it’s hard to even remotely imagine that we’re going to see him actually written off the show anytime soon. There are just too many great stories to tell here from top to bottom!

