Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Is 2023 a sure thing?

At this point, we tend to think that many of you have already had a chance to see Emily in Paris season 3 from start to finish. That includes, of course, that shocking ending. The enthusiasm is there for season 4, and we already know that the show is renewed.

With that in mind, we have to pose the following, all-important question: When is the show going to be coming back? On paper, we’d love to sit here and say that a 2023 premiere is a sure thing. Mostly because it’s hard to imagine it not being. Netflix and the producers have done a good job of having the Lily Collins show be an annual event and of course, we don’t want to see that change at any point in the future.

So much of it, at the end of the day, is going to come down to precisely when the fourth season starts filming, let alone when it wraps up. Provided that they start up in the spring or early summer, there is a chance we’ll see it back this calendar year. Remember that compared to several other shows at Netflix, the production cycle for Emily in Paris doesn’t really run that long. It also does not have so many visual effects that it has an extremely long post-production. We’d compare it in a way to Virgin River, another series that tends to move at a fairly steady pace year in and year out.

If for whatever reason season 4 of the show does not air in the calendar year, there is at least a chance that we could see it in January 2024. If it’s any later than that, it comes up against some other high-profile Netflix content — we don’t think they’d want to push it back if they can help it.

Related – Go ahead and secure some other news on Emily in Paris, including what else could be coming up from here

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Emily in Paris season 4 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







