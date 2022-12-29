Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: Our hopes for winter

What is there to hope for this winter when it comes to Manifest season 4 episode 11 at Netflix? There are ten more episodes still to go, and now it’s just a matter of when the streaming service decides to hand the rest of the story over.

The first thing we will do here is remind you that the entirety of the series has already been filmed, so you don’t have to worry about whenever the cast and crew are going to wrap production. However, filming being over does not necessarily mean that these episodes are good to go. The remainder of the show is still most likely in post-production; after all, the first half of the final season premiered less than two months ago!

For the time being, we do think it’s a tad too optimistic to expect the rest of Manifest will be available this winter, just as it is unlikely that we’re going to be seeing a trailer during particular timeframe, either. From our vantage point, the most likely scenario is that we end up getting maybe a tease or two and that’s it. There’s a tiny possibility that a return date could be announced in mid-to-late March for some point in June, but we tend to think an announcement in April is a little more likely.

We will stand by much of what we’ve said here in the past, including that a late spring or summer premiere for the rest of the show makes the most sense. We would be surprised if Netflix chose to make us all wait a full year for whatever is next, mostly because there’s no reason to do so, especially when they have plenty of other shows to program.

